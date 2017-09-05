Liverpool Legend Sami Hyypia Discusses Possible Return to the Reds in a Coaching Capacity

Liverpool legend Sami Hyypia has revealed he 'would definitely consider' a return to Liverpool to be part of Jurgen Klopp's coaching staff.

Hyypia spent 10 seasons on Merseyside between 1999 and 2009, making 464 appearances for the club before leaving to join Bayer Leverkusen.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

He is still recognised at the club as one of the most accomplished defenders Liverpool have had in recent times, with many believing his intelligence, strength and leadership qualities are exactly what Liverpool could do with in their current defence.

The Finn played a key role in Liverpool's 2005 Champions League success, and was also named as Europe's best centre-back in 2001 by UEFA following Liverpool's treble success under Gerard Houllier.

Lars Baron/GettyImages

Since his departure from the club, Hyypia has taken to management, starting as manager of another former club in Bayer Leverkusen in 2012. He won 51.2% of his matches at the German club before he moved to Brighton & Hove Albion in June 2014, where he only spent six months in charge.





His most recent managerial stint was at Swiss side FC Zurich, where he spent one season at the club before he was sacked. He has been out of management since then, and many believe a move to Liverpool would offer Hyypia a fresh start.

Speaking with LFCHistory.net, Hyypia admitted he would consider a return to Anfield should the opportunity present itself.

He said: “I would definitely consider it. Liverpool still has a big place in my heart. If I can help in any way.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“I like Klopp. He is very passionate about football. He lives football. I like his dedication.

“I know that he would like to spend more time on the training field than he can, but when you play so many games it is not possible.”

Liverpool have maintained an unbeaten start over their first three games this season, however face a tough away trip to Manchester City on Saturday who - like themselves - are yet to lose this season after two wins and a draw.