Mauro Zarate Named in Watford's Premier League Squad Following Horrific Injury Last Season

Mauro Zarate has been officially named in Watford's 25-man Premier League squad for the new season squad, according to the club's official website.

The Argentine playmaker suffered a anterior cruciate ligament injury during a game against his former club, West Ham, last season, and has been battling to get back to fitness since. His long-term injury was sustained in the early months of this calendar, however he made his long awaited return to the football pitch last Friday within a friendly.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Originally, the 30-year-old wasn't included within Watford's Premier League squad. However, following the decision to loan Nordin Amrabat to Spanish side Leganes, this opened up a space the Argentine forward.

Club doctor, Luca Gatteschi, has helped aid Mauro Zarate throughout his injury, although he hasn't been declared fully fit for the first team as of yet. Furthermore, Gatteschi has described Zarate's injury to be 'different' and considered 'not a bad injury but a big one', and therefore this long-term knee injury shouldn't affect the forward within the future.

However, this isn't the first knee-injury in which Zarate has suffered. Whilst on loan at Queens Park Rangers, the Argentine forward sustained a ligament injury within his right knee which also saw him sidelined.

With Zarate being a relatively new acquisition for the Hornets - arriving in January before getting injured in March - the club hierarchy and the Hornets fan base will be hoping to get the best out of the forward.

In addition to this, Watford will be hoping that the Argentinian forward can re-capture the form of his earlier career following this injury, much like Radamel Falcao and his return to form at AS Monaco.