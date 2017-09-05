Soccer

Mauro Zarate Named in Watford's Premier League Squad Following Horrific Injury Last Season

an hour ago

Mauro Zarate has been officially named in Watford's 25-man Premier League squad for the new season squad, according to the club's official website

The Argentine playmaker suffered a anterior cruciate ligament injury during a game against his former club, West Ham, last season, and has been battling to get back to fitness since. His long-term injury was sustained in the early months of this calendar, however he made his long awaited return to the football pitch last Friday within a friendly.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

Originally, the 30-year-old wasn't included within Watford's Premier League squad. However, following the decision to loan Nordin Amrabat to Spanish side Leganes, this opened up a space the Argentine forward. 

Club doctor, Luca Gatteschi, has helped aid Mauro Zarate throughout his injury, although he hasn't been declared fully fit for the first team as of yet. Furthermore, Gatteschi has described Zarate's injury to be 'different' and considered 'not a bad injury but a big one', and therefore this long-term knee injury shouldn't affect the forward within the future. 

However, this isn't the first knee-injury in which Zarate has suffered. Whilst on loan at Queens Park Rangers, the Argentine forward sustained a ligament injury within his right knee which also saw him sidelined.

With Zarate being a relatively new acquisition for the Hornets - arriving in January before getting injured in March - the club hierarchy and the Hornets fan base will be hoping to get the best out of the forward. 

In addition to this, Watford will be hoping that the Argentinian forward can re-capture the form of his earlier career following this injury, much like Radamel Falcao and his return to form at AS Monaco.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters