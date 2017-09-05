New PSG Star Mbappe Sends Heartfelt Message to Monaco Fans After Joining Ligue 1 Rivals: I Love You

Kylian Mbappé has written a statement on his official Twitter page towards the former fans who criticised his recent transfer saga to PSG - in which he declares that he still loves the Monaco faithful.

After a summer full of speculation linking him to some of the biggest clubs in Europe, Mbappé finally for Monaco's title rivals on a season-long loan with an option to buy the teenager next summer for €180m.

Mbappé was booed by Monaco fans as he sat on the substitutes' bench during his last game game for the club, and the 18-year-old has said has said he understands if Monaco fans feel let down by his big-money move to the French capital.

À MES AMIS MONÉGASQUES 🇮🇩👍🏽 pic.twitter.com/c33n6Q9adh — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) September 4, 2017

"I know that a few of you don't understand my choice and that you're angry and I understand that," the France international stated. "I also understand some whistles during our last (game), because false information circulated throughout the 'soap opera Mbappé'."





"You can be angry, hate me or boo me but you can never stop me from loving you because the truth is there - I love you."

REMY GABALDA/GettyImages

After sealing their first French top-flight title for 17 years, Les Monégasques have seen numerous key players depart alongside Mbappé, with Bernardo Silva, Tiemoué Bakayoko and Benjamin Mendy all leaving to join the Premier League.





Meanwhile PSG's Qatari owners hope that the signing of Mbappé as well as Neymar and Dani Alves will strengthen an already star-filled squad and claim back the Ligue 1 title, as well as making a further challenge in the Champions League.