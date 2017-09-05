REVEALED: The Stats Which Suggests Arsenal Record Buy Lacazette Won't Win a Trophy This Season

Alexandre Lacazette's club-record arrival at Arsenal was greeted with much jubilation among the Gunners faithful back in July.

The striker had plundered 129 goals in 275 appearances for Lyon before he completed an all-time record £52m switch to north London and hopes were high - before the shattering defeats to Stoke and Liverpool anyway - that he could be the man to help fire Arsenal to silverware success.

Those claims may have been a bit preemptive before the Gunners' inconsistent start to the season, but if research conducted by Bonus Code Bets is anything to go by. Indeed, Lacazette's chances of landing any trophies in his maiden campaign in England are extremely slim in the extreme:

Image by Tom Power

As the table above reveals, only one club-record buy out of the last six - Mesut Ozil in the summer of 2013 - has gone on to lift a cup in their first campaign with Arsene Wenger's men.

Not even club legends Ian Wright, Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry managed that feat, and prove that Lacazette may be waiting at least 12 months before getting his hands on a trophy with his new team.

Granted, Ozil has shown that there are exceptions to the norm with his FA Cup triumph three seasons ago. However, by totting up all of the chances that Arsenal had to secure a trophy - 24 times in those six seasons above - one cup win out of 24 attempts registers at a terrible success rate of just 4.16%.

There are arguments to be made against the statistics on show, of course. Fans will - perhaps rightly - point that new players needing time to bed in at their new club before they secure any silverware.

Clive Allen and Andrey Arshavin aside, all eight of Arsenal's all-time biggest cash outlays have all gone on to win something in their time with the Gunners so there is no reason to suspect that Lacazette won't do likewise at some point.

The 26-year-old's chances of doing that this term, though, are even more greatly reduced with more data accrued by Bonus Code Bets.

Alexandre Lacazette signing for Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/CJOHj3WXzn — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 31, 2017

Since Ian Wright's £2.5m switch from Crystal Palace in September 1991, Arsenal have won 12 trophies in the past 26 seasons - an average that works out at 0.46 cups secured each campaign, or around one trophy won every two seasons.

Link that stat into the potential for any new club-record signing to win a title during their first season with Arsenal, and Wenger's men are over 10 times less likely to win any silverware in seasons that they break their transfer record than when they don't.

Kolasinac named Arsenal's player of the month for August - despite being benched at Liverpool. Sums it up really. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) September 5, 2017

What's the takeaway from this? Well, maybe that when Wenger spreads his available transfer kitty around his senior squad - and in the process strengthens multiple areas of his team rather than just one - his side are more capable of securing the results to help them win silverware.

There will always be anomalies like Ozil, luck of the draw in cup competitions, fewer injuries or suspensions taking their toll on the first-team squad and other factors, but the stats don't lie: Arsenal's best chances of winning trophies come from forking out their cash on a wealth of new arrivals rather than one marquee signing.