Soccer

REVEALED: The Stats Which Suggests Arsenal Record Buy Lacazette Won't Win a Trophy This Season

2 hours ago

Alexandre Lacazette's club-record arrival at Arsenal was greeted with much jubilation among the Gunners faithful back in July.

The striker had plundered 129 goals in 275 appearances for Lyon before he completed an all-time record £52m switch to north London and hopes were high - before the shattering defeats to Stoke and Liverpool anyway - that he could be the man to help fire Arsenal to silverware success.

Those claims may have been a bit preemptive before the Gunners' inconsistent start to the season, but if research conducted by Bonus Code Bets is anything to go by. Indeed, Lacazette's chances of landing any trophies in his maiden campaign in England are extremely slim in the extreme:

Image by Tom Power

As the table above reveals, only one club-record buy out of the last six - Mesut Ozil in the summer of 2013 - has gone on to lift a cup in their first campaign with Arsene Wenger's men.

Not even club legends Ian Wright, Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry managed that feat, and prove that Lacazette may be waiting at least 12 months before getting his hands on a trophy with his new team.

Granted, Ozil has shown that there are exceptions to the norm with his FA Cup triumph three seasons ago. However, by totting up all of the chances that Arsenal had to secure a trophy - 24 times in those six seasons above - one cup win out of 24 attempts registers at a terrible success rate of just 4.16%.

FBL-ENG-FACUP-ARSENAL-CHELSEA

There are arguments to be made against the statistics on show, of course. Fans will - perhaps rightly - point that new players needing time to bed in at their new club before they secure any silverware.

Clive Allen and Andrey Arshavin aside, all eight of Arsenal's all-time biggest cash outlays have all gone on to win something in their time with the Gunners so there is no reason to suspect that Lacazette won't do likewise at some point.

The 26-year-old's chances of doing that this term, though, are even more greatly reduced with more data accrued by Bonus Code Bets.

Since Ian Wright's £2.5m switch from Crystal Palace in September 1991, Arsenal have won 12 trophies in the past 26 seasons - an average that works out at 0.46 cups secured each campaign, or around one trophy won every two seasons.

Link that stat into the potential for any new club-record signing to win a title during their first season with Arsenal, and Wenger's men are over 10 times less likely to win any silverware in seasons that they break their transfer record than when they don't.

What's the takeaway from this? Well, maybe that when Wenger spreads his available transfer kitty around his senior squad - and in the process strengthens multiple areas of his team rather than just one - his side are more capable of securing the results to help them win silverware.

There will always be anomalies like Ozil, luck of the draw in cup competitions, fewer injuries or suspensions taking their toll on the first-team squad and other factors, but the stats don't lie: Arsenal's best chances of winning trophies come from forking out their cash on a wealth of new arrivals rather than one marquee signing.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters