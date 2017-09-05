USMNT: Why Clint Dempsey Would Be Better Off As Super-Sub

A second home loss during the CONCACAF World Cup qualifying Hexagonal has ramped up the pressure on the U.S. men's national team, and the Americans will look to earn points the hard way, taking on Honduras in San Pedro Sula (5:30 p.m. ET; beIN Sports, Universo).

Friday's 2-0 setback vs. Costa Rica didn't cost the USA any table positioning, as it still sits in third and in control of its destiny to reach the World Cup. It did eliminate any margin for error, though, and a second September loss could be devastating for Bruce Arena's side. With Mexico through and Costa Rica all but certain to join El Tri, the third and final automatic berth will come down to the USA, Honduras and Panama–the USA's next opponent, in October. A win would do wonders in terms of alleviating the pressure and keeping the door to Russia wide open.

The USA won the earlier meeting between the two sides, thrashing Honduras 6-0 in San Jose, California, and that goal differential could ultimately play a vital role in determining which nation qualifies.

Jozy Altidore is suspended for the match, because of card accumulation, and six other U.S. players are a card away from a one-game ban as well: Michael Bradley, Clint Dempsey, Matt Besler, Alejandro Bedoya, Geoff Cameron and Paul Arriola. Dempsey enters the match a goal away from having sole possession of the U.S. men's all-time goal record he currently shares with Landon Donovan (57).

Here are the starting lineups for the match, with the USA making seven changes:

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match.

Here are the rosters for both teams:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United FC), Tim Howard (Colorado Rapids), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

DEFENDERS: DaMarcus Beasley (Houston Dynamo),Matt Besler (Sporting Kansas City), Geoff Cameron (Stoke City), Omar Gonzalez (Pachuca), Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest), Tim Ream (Fulham), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

MIDFIELDERS: Kellyn Acosta (FC Dallas),Paul Arriola (D.C. United) ,Alejandro Bedoya (Philadelphia Union), Michael Bradley (Toronto FC), Fabian Johnson (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Dax McCarty (Chicago Fire), Darlington Nagbe (Portland Timbers), Christian Pulisic (Borussia Dortmund), Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders FC)

FORWARDS: Clint Dempsey (Seattle Sounders FC), Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders FC), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes), Bobby Wood (Hamburg)

HONDURAS

​GOALKEEPERS: Ricardo Canales (Vida), Donis Escober (Olimpia), Luis López (Real España)

​DEFENDERS: Ever Alvarado (Olimpia), Bryan Beckeles (Necaxa), Felix Crisanto (Motagua), Henry Figueroa (Motagua), Maynor Figueroa (FC Dallas), Emilio Izaguirre (Al-Fayha), Jhonny Leverón (Marathón), Jhonny Palacios (Olimpia), Carlos Sánchez (Honduras Progreso)

​MIDFIELDERS: Bryan Acosta (Tenerife), Jorge Claros (Real España), Juan Ángel Delgado (Honduras Progreso) Carlos Discua (Motagua), Oscar Boniek García (Houston Dynamo) Alexander López (Olimpia), Alfredo Mejía (Xanthi), Oliver Morazán (Olimpia), Esdras Padilla (Juticalpa) Sergio Peña (Real Sociedad)

​FORWARDS: Carlo Costly (Olimpia), Alberth Elis (Houston Dynamo), Eddie Hernández (Unattached) Ovidio Lanza (Juticalpa) Anthony Lozano (Barcelona B), Rony Martínez (Baoding Rongda), Romell Quioto (Houston Dynamo/USA)