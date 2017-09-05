Soccer

VIDEO: Arsenal Fans Rinse Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain After Hugely Embarrassing Moment Against Slovakia

35 minutes ago

Nobody wants a player to leave their club for a direct rival and flourish, and it can be good to see them stutter - even at the detriment of the national team.

England looked decidedly average once again as they came from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1 at Wembley on Monday night, but one particular moment involving 'The Ox' caught Arsenal fans' attention, as reported by Give Me Sport.

Running toward Slovenskí Sokoli's goal unchallenged with all the time in the world, Oxlade-Chamberlain showed Liverpool fans what £40m buys you in today's market by ballooning a poor effort high and wide.

Though most England fans have come to expect nothing less from the Three Lions, some Arsenal fans seemed delighted by the skied effort:

