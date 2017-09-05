VIDEO: Arsenal Fans Rinse Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain After Hugely Embarrassing Moment Against Slovakia
Nobody wants a player to leave their club for a direct rival and flourish, and it can be good to see them stutter - even at the detriment of the national team.
England looked decidedly average once again as they came from behind to beat Slovakia 2-1 at Wembley on Monday night, but one particular moment involving 'The Ox' caught Arsenal fans' attention, as reported by Give Me Sport.
"Klopp will help Alex a lot. He's a fantastic player." 🔥— Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 4, 2017
'Delighted' @JHenderson discusses @Alex_OxChambo signing: https://t.co/yllS3Mlzpu pic.twitter.com/ypMI7Oahge
Running toward Slovenskí Sokoli's goal unchallenged with all the time in the world, Oxlade-Chamberlain showed Liverpool fans what £40m buys you in today's market by ballooning a poor effort high and wide.
Oxlade Chamberlaaaaain ❌😂 pic.twitter.com/GTyTLwbZ82— Matteo Pedrosi (@MatteoPedrosi) September 4, 2017
Though most England fans have come to expect nothing less from the Three Lions, some Arsenal fans seemed delighted by the skied effort: