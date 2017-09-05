Soccer

Virgil van Dijk Returns to Southampton Training After Failure to Secure Transfer

Soccer
an hour ago

Virgil van Dijk has returned to training with Southampton's first team after being exiled for most of the summer.

The Netherlands international saw his stock soar last season and was hoping to engineer a move away from the St Mary's side during the last window. But despite all of his efforts, including a transfer request and a lengthy explanation, the defender was forced to remain with the Saints past deadline day, much to his disappointment.

Van Dijk had his heart set on a move to Liverpool, but it is believed that he would not turn down the opportunity to join Chelsea or Arsenal if it had presented itself.

With Premier League action set to resume next weekend, the player has been photographed training with Southampton's first team again.

As disgruntled as he may be, there's no point in remaining on the periphery with a World Cup year approaching. 

And who knows? The Saints may cave in by January anyway.

