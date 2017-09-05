Wife of Inter Ace Mauro Icardi Opens Up About Infamous Sampdoria Love Triangle Saga

The wife of Mauro Icardi has sought to end rumours concerning the pair's infamous love triangle saga with the striker's former Sampdoria team mate Maxi Lopez.

Wanda Nara, who is also Icardi's agent, was a guest on South American TV show Telefe recently as she opened up about the affair that made the back pages of many papers.

Icardi and Nara are believed to have begun cheating on Lopez - who was the husband of Nara at the time - and many media reports alleged that the now Inter Milan ace had "stolen" the 30-year-old away from Lopez.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

However, Nara moved to refute those claims and explained why any flak should be directed at the Udinese forward instead.

She said: "Maxi Lopez? He cheated and I got tired of it. It’s not true that Mauro was very good friends with Maxi.

"They were teammates and had a good relationship, but his best friends are in Argentina.

Maxi and Mauro met several times and it was all very calm. The story, in fact, was noisier

outside than inside.

New shooting Milan 🚀🥊 #meliamilano A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) on Aug 25, 2017 at 5:51pm PDT

"We won’t forget, for the good of the children, to try keeping our relationships as calm as possible."

Nara and Lopez got divorced in November 2013 as speculation over an extra-marital affair gathered pace, and various media outlets continued to stoke the fire as, five months later in a clash between Inter and Sampdoria, Lopez refused to shake Icardi's hand.

Icardi and Nara got married a month later in May 2014, and have two daughters - taking Nara's total number of children from her two marriages to five.

Déjame robarte un beso que me llegue hasta el alma @mauroicardi A post shared by Wanda nara (@wanda_icardi) on Aug 20, 2017 at 3:45pm PDT

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old celebrity has also revealed why Icardi opted to turn down playing for the Italian national side in favour of Argentina.

The 24-year-old forward had played just seven minutes of senior international football for Argentina back in October 2013 before his recent call-up, and the marksman played the full 90 minutes of his nation's 0-0 draw with Uruguay during September's international break.

MIGUEL ROJO/GettyImages

Asked why he had resisted I Azzurri's call, Nara admitted that Icardi had always held out hope of playing for the country of his birth.

She added: "Yes, the Italian national team tried to call him up Icardi 2-3 times, but he always refused.

"Mauro had clear ideas and only wanted Argentina. He was moved when Sampaoli’s call-up came because he dreamed about being part of the Argentina squad for a long time."