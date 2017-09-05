World Cup Qualifying Roundup: Spain Hit Eight While Italy & Wales Record Hard-Fought Wins

World Cup qualifying action continued into Tuesday, with several teams looking to book their place in next year's final after quite a long wait.

There's also the wait for club football, and to some fans, it must feel like just as long of a stalling. But the international stage did not disappoint, throwing up a good few goals for supporters and neutrals alike.

MICHAEL BUHOLZER/GettyImages

The biggest result was probably one that was expected, with Spain facing Liechtenstein. And the Spaniards certainly lived up to expectations, routing the opposition 8-0 through an opener from Sergio Ramos, braces from Alvaro Morata and Iago Aspas, as well as strikes from Isco and David Silva, plus a Maximilian Goppel own goal.





The Italian side, who lost to Spain on the weekend, were able to nick a narrow win against Israel through Ciro Immobile's strike. While Iceland, who provided one of the biggest shocks in the European Championships last year, defeated Ukraine 2-0.

Wales, meanwhile, struggled against Moldova, but Euro 2016 hero Hal Robson-Kanu was able to break the defence with a header in the 80th minute following more excellent work from Liverpool teenager Ben Woodburn, and Aaron Ramsey topped things off with a stoppage time goal to make it a 2-0 win.

The Republic of Ireland recorded a loss to a 10-man Serbia, courtesy of a goal from Aleksandar Kolarov.

The Serbs lost Nikola Maksimovic in the 68th minute of the match after he was shown a straight red, but were able to hold on to the lead until the end - with Ireland falling out of the top two because of Wales' result in the process.

Elsewhere, there were wins for Iceland, Finland and Turkey.

⚽️ Tuesday's @FIFAWorldCup qualifying results ⚽️



🇪🇸 Spain secure top-two finish with their biggest ever competitive away win 💪



Best game? pic.twitter.com/6XVEaiG8qp — European Qualifiers (@EuroQualifiers) September 5, 2017