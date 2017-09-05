World Cup Qualifying Roundup: Spain Hit Eight While Italy & Wales Record Hard-Fought Wins
World Cup qualifying action continued into Tuesday, with several teams looking to book their place in next year's final after quite a long wait.
There's also the wait for club football, and to some fans, it must feel like just as long of a stalling. But the international stage did not disappoint, throwing up a good few goals for supporters and neutrals alike.
The biggest result was probably one that was expected, with Spain facing Liechtenstein. And the Spaniards certainly lived up to expectations, routing the opposition 8-0 through an opener from Sergio Ramos, braces from Alvaro Morata and Iago Aspas, as well as strikes from Isco and David Silva, plus a Maximilian Goppel own goal.
The Italian side, who lost to Spain on the weekend, were able to nick a narrow win against Israel through Ciro Immobile's strike. While Iceland, who provided one of the biggest shocks in the European Championships last year, defeated Ukraine 2-0.
Wales, meanwhile, struggled against Moldova, but Euro 2016 hero Hal Robson-Kanu was able to break the defence with a header in the 80th minute following more excellent work from Liverpool teenager Ben Woodburn, and Aaron Ramsey topped things off with a stoppage time goal to make it a 2-0 win.
🎶 ALL TOGETHER NOW! #MDAWAL pic.twitter.com/OPNNbshr07— Wales (@FAWales) September 5, 2017
The Republic of Ireland recorded a loss to a 10-man Serbia, courtesy of a goal from Aleksandar Kolarov.
The Serbs lost Nikola Maksimovic in the 68th minute of the match after he was shown a straight red, but were able to hold on to the lead until the end - with Ireland falling out of the top two because of Wales' result in the process.
Elsewhere, there were wins for Iceland, Finland and Turkey.
⚽️ Tuesday's @FIFAWorldCup qualifying results ⚽️— European Qualifiers (@EuroQualifiers) September 5, 2017
🇪🇸 Spain secure top-two finish with their biggest ever competitive away win 💪
Best game? pic.twitter.com/6XVEaiG8qp