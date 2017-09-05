Soccer

Wycombe Wanderers' Adebayo Akinfenwa Jokes About Joining Liverpool via FIFA 18 Tweet

an hour ago

Adebayo Akinfenwa has tweeted a picture of himself as a Liverpool player in FIFA 18, joking that Jurgen Klopp should sign him up.

The Wycombe Wanderers striker is famous for being the 'world's strongest footballer' due to having the highest strength rating in the FIFA games for the past few years. 

Akinfenwa has made no secrets of his allegiance to Liverpool  and recently told Squawka (Via the Liverpool Echo) that Liverpool's speedy attackers would help him score plenty of goals. 

"Klopp should come and get me!" said Akinfenwa. "I need pace around me and they have obscene pace up front with [Sadio] Mane, [Roberto] Firmino, [Mohamed] Salah.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

"If you put me in there and get some crosses in the box I’d score goals. My manager [Gareth Ainsworth] knows I love Liverpool and if they ever came calling he’d have no problems with letting me go."

Wycombe Wanderers even joined in on the transfer joke, Tweeting: "Klopp can do one!"

Just four days prior to his FIFA 18 lineup post, Akinfenwa sent out another Instagram post, this time claiming that he had signed for Liverpool. 

Akinfenwa, whose nickname is 'the beast' or 'beast mode' will be hoping that he can hold on to his crown of world strongest player when FIFA 18 is released at the end of September. 

