Wycombe Wanderers' Adebayo Akinfenwa Jokes About Joining Liverpool via FIFA 18 Tweet
Adebayo Akinfenwa has tweeted a picture of himself as a Liverpool player in FIFA 18, joking that Jurgen Klopp should sign him up.
The Wycombe Wanderers striker is famous for being the 'world's strongest footballer' due to having the highest strength rating in the FIFA games for the past few years.
Akinfenwa has made no secrets of his allegiance to Liverpool and recently told Squawka (Via the Liverpool Echo) that Liverpool's speedy attackers would help him score plenty of goals.
"Klopp should come and get me!" said Akinfenwa. "I need pace around me and they have obscene pace up front with [Sadio] Mane, [Roberto] Firmino, [Mohamed] Salah.
"If you put me in there and get some crosses in the box I’d score goals. My manager [Gareth Ainsworth] knows I love Liverpool and if they ever came calling he’d have no problems with letting me go."
Wycombe Wanderers even joined in on the transfer joke, Tweeting: "Klopp can do one!"
Just four days prior to his FIFA 18 lineup post, Akinfenwa sent out another Instagram post, this time claiming that he had signed for Liverpool.
Finally Done. I have been waiting for this moment for a long time & now it's here I'm kinda chocked up. I want to thank @yahoofantasy_uk for all the effort it took to make this happen, I want to thank @liverpoolfc for being the best club in the world, I want to say to everyone at @wwfcofficial players staff & fans that I will see u ALL at training 2mrow thank you & Good Night 🤣🤣🤣🤣 #SmileWhenYouCan #DeadLineDay #BMO #Bants #YNWA #Akinfenwa20GoingNowhere ☺️☺️🤙🏿🤙🏿💪🏿
Akinfenwa, whose nickname is 'the beast' or 'beast mode' will be hoping that he can hold on to his crown of world strongest player when FIFA 18 is released at the end of September.