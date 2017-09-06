Soccer

Angel Di Maria Most Substituted Player in Argentina History Having Been Withdrawn in 45 of 88 Games

36 minutes ago

Angel Di Maria is now the most substituted player in Argentina history having been taken off in 45 of his 88 international caps.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward withdrew with an injury in his country's disappointing 1-1 draw against Venezuela on Tuesday night, and has now not lasted a full 90 minutes in 51% of his appearances for the national team.

Di Maria struggled, alongside his teammates, to make enough of an impact and was forced off with an apparent pulled hamstring, as La Albiceleste stumbled to a solitary point against their bottom of the group opposition.

Argentina were expected to secure a comfortable victory and establish themselves in the top four of the South American qualifying group.

But they now go into a difficult double header against Peru at home before a trip to Ecuador at altitude.

Daniel Jayo/GettyImages

“It’s difficult to remove this ‘Messi-dependency’ from a team when Leo is there," said coach Jorge Sampaoli after the draw, quoted by the Independent. "When you know you have the best player you will always look toward him.”

Argentina also emerged with a point against Uruguay last week, although that was a result that seemed perfectly acceptable with a home banker to follow it.

Di Maria was ineffectual against Uruguay, and again saw himself sacrificed as Sampaoli looked to change things.

The former Manchester United man will be hoping he can rediscover his form on the international stage ahead of two more crucial qualifiers. 


