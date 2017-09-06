Soccer

Bayern CEO Claims No Offers Were Lodged for Star Midfielder Despite PersisteSummer Rumours

16 minutes ago

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has dismissed claims Inter Milan made a bid for midfielder Arturo Vidal this summer, telling Italian broadcaster Mediaset that they did not receive an offer from any club for the former Juventus man.

Vidal was strongly linked with a move away from the Allianz Arena throughout the summer, with Italian side Inter Milan and Premier League Chelsea both rumoured to be potential suitors.


However, Rummenigge has stated that nobody made a bid for the 30-year-old, who has since been an ever-present for Bayern this season.


"Nobody asked us for him and there was never an official offer for him, not even this summer when the market was open," he said. "So I cannot confirm [Inter wanted him]."

The Bavarian side saw Douglas Costa, Phillip Lahm and Xabi Alonso all leave over the summer, and so it is believed that selling Vidal was not an option they favoured.

Nevertheless, Inter have started the Serie A season strongly without Vidal, with the club currently sitting in second place and head coach Luciano Spalletti seemingly happy with his new recruits.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

The San Siro club made five senior signings during the transfer window, including Fiorentina duo Borja Valero and Matías Vecino, and Steven Zhang, the son of the club's owner Zhang Jindong, says he is satisfied with the way things have gone so far this term, even suggesting that the club can challenge for the Serie A title.

