Soccer

Bayern Munich Star Thomas Muller Contacted by Trio of Premier League Giants This Summer

26 minutes ago

Bayern Munich and Germany star Thomas Muller was reportedly contacted by a trio of Premier League giants this summer, as speculation was uncertain over his future at the Allianz Stadium. 

According to SportBild, via The Daily Star, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea all made enquiries to Bayern Munich regarding Muller's availability. The attacker's future was in doubt after a poor season in Germany where he scored only five goals.

Bayern's summer business, including the loan signing of Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez, plunged Muller's future further into the dark but the club's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge rubbished any rumours that the 26-year-old could leave the club. 

Speaking back in July, Rumenigge said: "Thomas is still unsaleable because he fits perfectly with FC Bayern. There is no discussion about this."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

"But Thomas, as well as us, are in agreement in the evaluation of the last season: It was not a good one. But that is not a problem either."


Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool were all in search of attackers this summer but signed Alexandre Lacazette, Alvaro Morata and Mohamed Salah respectively. 

Muller has played 78 minutes of the Bundesliga season so far, starting Bayern's opener against Bayer Leverkusen before being demoted to a substitute cameo against Werder Bremen the following week. 

With Rodriguez currently sidelined through injury, the next few weeks will be key for Muller to regain his key status in the squad, or he risks becoming merely a back-up to the on-loan Real Madrid star. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters