Bayern Munich Star Thomas Muller Contacted by Trio of Premier League Giants This Summer

Bayern Munich and Germany star Thomas Muller was reportedly contacted by a trio of Premier League giants this summer, as speculation was uncertain over his future at the Allianz Stadium.

According to SportBild, via The Daily Star, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea all made enquiries to Bayern Munich regarding Muller's availability. The attacker's future was in doubt after a poor season in Germany where he scored only five goals.

Bayern's summer business, including the loan signing of Colombian playmaker James Rodriguez, plunged Muller's future further into the dark but the club's chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge rubbished any rumours that the 26-year-old could leave the club.

Speaking back in July, Rumenigge said: "Thomas is still unsaleable because he fits perfectly with FC Bayern. There is no discussion about this."

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

"But Thomas, as well as us, are in agreement in the evaluation of the last season: It was not a good one. But that is not a problem either."





Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool were all in search of attackers this summer but signed Alexandre Lacazette, Alvaro Morata and Mohamed Salah respectively.

Muller has played 78 minutes of the Bundesliga season so far, starting Bayern's opener against Bayer Leverkusen before being demoted to a substitute cameo against Werder Bremen the following week.

Thomas Muller on Carlo Ancelotti: "I don’t know exactly which qualities he wants to see. But mine seem not to be 100 percent in demand.” pic.twitter.com/Gt5DosHClD — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) August 28, 2017

With Rodriguez currently sidelined through injury, the next few weeks will be key for Muller to regain his key status in the squad, or he risks becoming merely a back-up to the on-loan Real Madrid star.