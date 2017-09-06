Brighton Agree Deal to Sign Swedish Forward Viktor Gyokeres

Brighton have agreed a deal to get young Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres on their books.

The player, who comes in from IF Brommapojkarna, will join the side on a two-and-a-half-year deal and initially slot into their Under-23 squad in January.

A statement on the club's official website reads: "Brighton & Hove Albion have agreed a deal to sign Swedish striker Viktor Gyokeres from IF Brommapojkarna, with the player set to link up with the under-23 squad from 1st January 2018.

"The 19-year-old will sign a two-and-a-half-year contract until June 2020, and the deal is set to be completed when the January transfer window opens."

Gyokeres was the top scorer at the European Under-19 Championships, having scored three goals in as many games and Seagulls' U23 coach Simon Rusk is quite pleased with the club's latest bit of transfer business.

“We are delighted that we’ve moved a big step closer to bringing Viktor into the squad," he said.

“He is someone who has an impressive scoring record for his country at under-19 level, and he will add good competition for places in the forward areas.”