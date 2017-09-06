Brighton Sweat Over Availability of Last Fit Striker Ahead of Game Against West Brom

Brighton and Hove Albion are ready to check on the fitness of striker Tomer Hemed ahead of their meeting with West Brom on Saturday.

Hemed, missed Israel's World Cup Qualifier against Italy on Tuesday night, but The Argus have reported that the Seagulls are quietly confident that their last striker available would be fit for this weekend.

Chris Hughton is said to not be concerned following the forward's absence with an apparent thigh strain, but will ask his medical team to carefully assess the player ahead of their fixture with the unbeaten Baggies.

The 30-year-old is currently the only fit striker at the Seagulls disposal following injuries to Sam Baldock and Glenn Murray, paired with the failure of bringing in a striker in this summer's transfer window.

However, it is understood that Hemed's exclusion on Tuesday night was of a precautionary nature as the Israelis only had a slim chance of finishing in the top two of their group and qualifying for the World Cup next year.

But Albion have contacted the player to ease any worries and will monitor the player carefully with them desperate for him to be involved. There is an outside chance that Murray will be involved on Saturday as the Seagulls look for their first win of the season, but is more likely to return ahead of the trips to Bournemouth.

West Brom are able to welcome back Jonny Evans from a hamstring injury after he featured for Northern Ireland over the international break and could give a debut to PSG loanee Grzegorz Krychowiak after securing his capture on deadline day.