Everton Boss Ronald Koeman to Monitor Wayne Rooney Closely After Drink-Driving Arrest

Everton manager Ronald Koeman will monitor Wayne Rooney closely after his arrest for drink-driving last week, the Mirror have reported.

The Dutchman met with Rooney on Tuesday and reportedly handed the summer signing a "final warning".

The 31-year-old was caught under the influence after a night out, with the club's players given time off over the international break.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Koeman is said to be disappointed in Rooney, and is set to review his training regime for the remainder of the season.

An Everton source told the Mirror: “The view at the club is the best thing for Wayne now is to get back to full training and prepare for Saturday’s game against Spurs.





“He needs to get his head down and work. Hopefully he can get out on the pitch and maintain his goal-scoring record.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

“He’s clearly going through a tough time domestically. Playing again will probably help him. The crazy thing is that everybody here had been so impressed by his form and attitude since returning to Goodison Park. He had been brilliant until last week’s drink-drive story broke.

“Clearly the manager and his staff will be disappointed. There’s only one way for Wayne to show he’s let people here down – as well as his wife and family – and that’s with his approach to training and playing.”

Koeman will not punish Rooney as the club are believed to want to wait until the court case has concluded. The former Manchester United forward is due to appear before Stockport Magistrates Court on September 18.