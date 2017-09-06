Ex-Liverpool Flop Danny Wilson Has No Regrets Over Unsuccessful Move From Rangers to Anfield

Rangers defender Danny Wilson has revealed that he has no regrets over his decision to leave Ibrox to move to Liverpool in 2010.

The 25-year-old swapped the Gers for the Reds at the start of the decade, yet endured a disappointing spell in England, making only 15 first-team appearances for Liverpool in a three-year spell.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

When asked on Rangers TV, via Inside Futbol, whether he would change his decision to join Liverpool if he could go back in time, Wilson said: “No, I still would have gone to Liverpool at that time because at that time Rangers were probably looking at selling me.”





“I had a year left on my contract and with the money they got for me, they bought [Nikica] Jelavic. It was good for both parties that we moved on.”





Ultimately, Wilson's time at Anfield was short-lived and he was shipped out on loan to Blackpool, Bristol City and Hearts, before moving to Tynecastle on a permanent deal in 2013.

#OnThisDay in 2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣0️⃣ Liverpool signed Joe Cole and Danny Wilson. The pair played a combined 51 games for the Reds. #DarkDays pic.twitter.com/hnT3ahgj9K — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) July 21, 2017

The versatile defender spent two years at Hearts, making 85 appearances and scoring ten goals, as he made up a crucial part of the Edinburgh club's 2014/15 promotion-winning side.





Yet, Wilson dropped back down into the Scottish Championship in the summer of 2015 to help boyhood club Rangers win promotion back to the Scottish Premiership after a four-year absence.





Wilson has made 68 appearances in his second stint in Glasgow, but has been in the cold under manager Pedro Caixinha this season clocking up just 91 minutes on the pitch.



