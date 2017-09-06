Ghanaian Forward Left Saddened by Failed Move to England Following Interest from Burnley & West Ham

This summer's transfer window was filled with moves, and rather entertaining ones at that. But there were also plenty of failed ones, with several players getting stuck at clubs they wanted to leave.

One such player is Lorient's Majeed Waris. The striker was being monitored by several clubs, including Manchester United, but Burnley and West Ham were thought to be the most keen on his signing.

After losing Andre Gray to Watford, the Clarets were looking to sign the Ghanaian striker as a replacement, but a deal for Chris Wood proved easier, and the striker left Leeds United to sign for Sean Dyche's side.

Lorient president Loic Fery spoke to Ouest-France, explaining the reason for the failed move and revealing that the player was left very disappointed, having been granted the all-clear to leave the French side.

“The moment where it all got stuck, was around mid-August. We were close, at that point, with some clubs, but there were complications. Then, in the last few days of the window, it was more the work permit issues that were worrying English clubs.

“His first goal is to return to the national team. His second is to play in England. I don’t doubt that he will one day play there. I think that playing well for Lorient will help him achieve his goals."

Regarding a January move, Fery said: “We’ll first see how the rest of the civil year goes. A Majeed departure this winter is not the planned scenario."