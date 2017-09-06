Soccer

Gigi Buffon Hits Back at Boo Boys While Highlighting Difference Between Spanish & Italian Fans

Wednesday September 6th, 2017

Gigi Buffon has hit back at Italy fans who jeered during the Azzuri during the 1-0 win over Israel on Tuesday night. 

Despite dominating possession, Ciro Immobile's second-half header was the only goal of the game as Italy struggled to an uncomfortable yet crucial three points in their bid to qualify for the World Cup next year. 

After the game the Buffon hit back at supporters who booed the underwhelming performance. 

The Juventus goalkeeper told Rai Sport: "Yes, there were jeers at times when we couldn’t find a way through, but that is part of our philosophy. 

"Nobody cares about possession in Italy. In Spain if they make 200 passes in 20 metres, everyone applauds."

Head coach Gian Piero Ventura has come under fire for his tactics with the Italians sitting three points behind Spain in Group G. Italy will likely have to go through the playoff round to ensure they take their place in Russia next year, but Buffon has backed his manager's work.

Claudio Villa/GettyImages

Buffon said: "The Coach makes his decisions, that is his job, and is inspired by the characteristics of we players. I think he’s doing it well.”


Incredibly, Buffon made his 171st appearance for Italy, as his glittering international career continues 20 years after he made his debut. His start against Israel was his 35th for Italy in World Cup qualifying, breaking the national record. 

The Azzuri face FYR Macedonia in Turin and Albania away in their final two qualifying matches. 

