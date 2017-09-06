Golazo! 11 Stunning Strikes From the International Break

The excitement of the start of the Premier League season and the closing of the transfer window unavoidably meant that the international break was always going to be underwhelming at best.

However, a number of outrageous goals from the last week or so have kept us more than entertained and interested in the action going on across the footballing world.

Here are 11 of the best strikes from the international break...

1. Isco (Real Madrid) - Spain vs Italy

isco's first goal, beautiful free kick goal pic.twitter.com/wkB19FEM8q — days (@DANlCEBALLOS) September 2, 2017

2. Thomas Lemar (Monaco) - France vs the Netherlands

TEKKERS: Thomas Lemar with this strike for EquipeDeFrance vs Holland. 😱🚀🔥

(🎥 AS_Monaco) pic.twitter.com/1Gmaya0M1l — Just Football (@90banter) September 1, 2017

3. Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) - Czech Republic vs Germany

4. Alexander Ring (New York City) - Finland vs Iceland

5. Gary Rodrigues (Galatasaray) - Cape Verde vs South Africa

6. Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen) - Armenia vs Denmark

7. Willian (Chelsea) - Colombia vs Brazil

8. Ben Woodburn (Liverpool) - Wales vs Austria

Ben Woodburn scored a fantastic debut goal for Wales right after the fans finished singing their anthem. What an atmosphere, what a moment ! pic.twitter.com/1jqry0qD6s — Claude Wu (@claudewuAFC) September 2, 2017

9. David Silva (Manchester City) - Liechtenstein vs Spain

39' David Silva Goal | Liechtenstein 0-8 Spain pic.twitter.com/zcYlLFMp5m — ENIGMA Stadium (@E1_NATIONAL) September 6, 2017

10. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - England vs Slovakia

11. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) - Greece vs Belgium

Own Goal Bonus Track: Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich) Paraguay vs Chile



