Soccer

Golazo! 11 Stunning Strikes From the International Break

an hour ago

The excitement of the start of the Premier League season and the closing of the transfer window unavoidably meant that the international break was always going to be underwhelming at best.

However, a number of outrageous goals from the last week or so have kept us more than entertained and interested in the action going on across the footballing world.

Here are 11 of the best strikes from the international break...

1. Isco (Real Madrid) - Spain vs Italy

2. Thomas Lemar (Monaco) - France vs the Netherlands

3. Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) - Czech Republic vs Germany

4. Alexander Ring (New York City) - Finland vs Iceland

5. Gary Rodrigues (Galatasaray) - Cape Verde vs South Africa

6. Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen) - Armenia vs Denmark

7. Willian (Chelsea) - Colombia vs Brazil

8. Ben Woodburn (Liverpool) - Wales vs Austria

9. David Silva (Manchester City) - Liechtenstein vs Spain

10. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - England vs Slovakia

11. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) - Greece vs Belgium

Own Goal Bonus Track: Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich) Paraguay vs Chile


SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters