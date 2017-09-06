Golazo! 11 Stunning Strikes From the International Break
The excitement of the start of the Premier League season and the closing of the transfer window unavoidably meant that the international break was always going to be underwhelming at best.
However, a number of outrageous goals from the last week or so have kept us more than entertained and interested in the action going on across the footballing world.
Here are 11 of the best strikes from the international break...
1. Isco (Real Madrid) - Spain vs Italy
isco's first goal, beautiful free kick goal pic.twitter.com/wkB19FEM8q— days (@DANlCEBALLOS) September 2, 2017
2. Thomas Lemar (Monaco) - France vs the Netherlands
TEKKERS: Thomas Lemar with this strike for EquipeDeFrance vs Holland. 😱🚀🔥— Just Football (@90banter) September 1, 2017
(🎥 AS_Monaco) pic.twitter.com/1Gmaya0M1l
3. Vladimir Darida (Hertha Berlin) - Czech Republic vs Germany
Vladimir #Darida pegale⚽..— Bruno Negri (@bruno_XVI) September 2, 2017
👏👏#EliminatoriasUEFA pic.twitter.com/aZxqN4YFTi
4. Alexander Ring (New York City) - Finland vs Iceland
Alexander Ring's free kick stands as the winner as #Finland 🇫🇮 beat #Iceland 🇮🇸 1-0 for their 1st win of #WCQ Group I! #FINISL #NYCFC #MLS 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nASEhvY8ep— Jason Foster (@JogaBonitoUSA) September 2, 2017
5. Gary Rodrigues (Galatasaray) - Cape Verde vs South Africa
Gary Rodrigues'in golleri! 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/lGDfGR0LoJ— SportifyTR (@sportifytr) September 5, 2017
6. Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen) - Armenia vs Denmark
81. Thomas Delaney (DEN) - 1:3 pic.twitter.com/oYqYXiHxEV— Slawomir (@ssr57) September 4, 2017
7. Willian (Chelsea) - Colombia vs Brazil
#willian A Willian goal gives Brazil a half time lead— Yariga.Net (@Yarigakurdish) September 5, 2017
Still good value for money at £7.1m?#Willian #FPL #COLBRA pic.twitter.com/KDINXgt2JJ
8. Ben Woodburn (Liverpool) - Wales vs Austria
Ben Woodburn scored a fantastic debut goal for Wales right after the fans finished singing their anthem. What an atmosphere, what a moment ! pic.twitter.com/1jqry0qD6s— Claude Wu (@claudewuAFC) September 2, 2017
9. David Silva (Manchester City) - Liechtenstein vs Spain
39' David Silva Goal | Liechtenstein 0-8 Spain pic.twitter.com/zcYlLFMp5m— ENIGMA Stadium (@E1_NATIONAL) September 6, 2017
10. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) - England vs Slovakia
Rashford goal pic.twitter.com/ovfN97SayB— MUSC Egypt (@ManUtd_Egypt) September 4, 2017
11. Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur) - Greece vs Belgium
Lovely Goal From Jan Vertonghen Tonight 👌🏻😎 #Belgium #THFC #COYS pic.twitter.com/37abCrMFi6— Danny Heath (@TottenhamDan10) September 3, 2017
Own Goal Bonus Track: Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich) Paraguay vs Chile
Decida usted quién es el #PajelitoDeLaFecha de Eliminatolias.— El Miyagi EstáLeDulo (@ElMiyagiDelPDA) September 1, 2017
Opción 2: @kingarturo23 pic.twitter.com/6GgljRiohb