Leicester Ace Matty James Hails Club's Familial Feel After Penning New 4-Year Deal

Matty James has paid tribute to the 'magnificent' family-esque structure in place at Leicester City after he signed a new four-year deal.

The midfielder put pen to paper on a contract extension in late August to tie himself to the Foxes until June 2021, and spoke to the club's website about how the support he received during a lengthy injury lay off helped him decide to commit his future to his current team.

James spent almost 18 months on the treatment table as he battled back from a serious cruciate knee ligament rupture sustained back in May 2015 - an injury that kept him off the training field until April 2016.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

He said: “It’s been a great club for me since the first day I signed. With the injury spell that I did have, the support I received was magnificent.

“That’s why I’m really happy to prolong my career here and who knows after that four-year deal where that takes me.

"The staff that are here have been here for a long time. It’s quite a close-knit group and whoever comes in feels welcome.

.@mattyjames_22 sat down with LCFC TV to discuss his City career so far after putting pen-to-paper on a new deal... 🗣🎥 pic.twitter.com/50F3QVDZso — Leicester City (@LCFC) September 6, 2017

“It makes you feel like you’ve been here much longer than you have. It’s also a family-orientated club – the fans are in it together. You turn up on a Saturday [at King Power Stadium] and to the away games and they’re there cheering the lads on.”

James originally joined Leicester from Manchester United for around £1m in July 2012, and has since gone to acquire 103 appearances over the past five years.

Reiterating his delight at being able to ply his trade under Craig Shakespeare for the next four years, James added that he had enjoyed the rest that September's international break had afforded him as he looked ahead to making up for lost time on the pitch.

He said: “It’s been really good. It’s given me a chance to unwind a little bit after a heavy pre-season and the first few Premier League games.

“For me, personally, it’s an amazing thing for me to be signing that deal. When you look back at where I was and how difficult it has been, I’ve overcome all of those obstacles and the reward at the end of it is a new four-year contract at the Club.

“I’m absolutely over the moon about it and I’m looking forward to putting in more good performances over the years.”