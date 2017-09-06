Liverpool Fans Up in Arms Over Star Playmaker Sadio Mane's FIFA 18 Rating

Liverpool fans are fuming at EA Sports as the first batch of ratings for FIFA 18 are revealed. Their anger came over the rating of Sadio Mane, who has been rated 84. This is an improvement from his 79 in FIFA 17, which was knocked up to 82 in January.

Liverpool fans were staggered to discover that this rating was one lower than that of Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Mkhitaryan is higher rated than Mane on fifa, i am absolute done with you @EASPORTSFIFA — Callum (@LFCallum) September 5, 2017

One tweet said: "Genuinely disgraceful as to how Sadio Mané, one of the best players in the Premier League, is rated lower than Henrikh Mkhitaryan."

Hello police, I'd like to report a crime please; Mkhitaryan has a higher rating on Fifa 18 than Sadio Mané — Wu-Tang Klavan (@wutangklavan) September 5, 2017

Mane enjoyed an excellent first season at Anfield in 2016-17 season, scoring 13 goals in 27 appearances. Compare this to Mkhitaryan, who only scored four Premier League goals in 24 games, but did find the net on six occasions in the Europa League, which United won.

There were some other odd ratings on the game with Spurs and England star Dele Alli also having the same rating as Mane.