Man Utd Star De Gea Reportedly Requests Ramos' Help to Seal Real Madrid Switch

David de Gea is to ask for Sergio Ramos' help in making a dream move to Real Madrid come to fruition, according to reports in Spain.

The transfer window may have slammed shut for another four months, but Diario Gol has wasted no time in linking the Manchester United star with Los Blancos for the umpteenth time in his career.

The paper has claimed that De Gea has called on Ramos to speak to Real boss Zinedine Zidane about attempting to lure the goalkeeper to Santiago Bernabeu, even though the France legend is resisting such measures.

Indeed, Zidane has spoken openly about having complete faith in current Real number one Keylor Navas and is not actively looking to pursue De Gea as a result.

That stance flies in the face of club president Florentino Perez, however, who has been keen on enticing De Gea to the Spanish capital for a number of seasons now.

GEORGES GOBET/GettyImages

The 26-year-old shot stopper is not looking to force a move through in the January window, Diario Gol reports, but a switch to the reigning La Liga champions after next summer's World Cup could be a possibility.

Ramos is said to be aware of De Gea's passing interest in playing for Real, and it is now reportedly up to the centre-back to inform Zidane of De Gea's supposed wish in a bid to make any inroads on this particular transfer.

De Gea and Ramos have long been team mates at international level with the senior Spanish side and, with the September international break now over, it is no surprise to see such a rumour emerge within the Spanish press.

Whether the ex-Atletico starlet ever gets to play for Real, however, is up for debate given the notorious historical saga of the Spanish giants trying to persuade United to part with De Gea.

Real were almost successful in the summer of 2015, but failed to sign De Gea after they blamed United for allegedly taking too long to file the necessary paperwork to officially ratify the £29m transfer.

