Man Utd Strengthen European Scouting Network With Hiring of Ex-Lech Poznan Academy Director

Manchester United have further strengthened their scouting network across Europe by adding former Lech Poznan academy director Piotr Sadowski to watch for emerging talent on the club's behalf in the central eastern parts of the continent.





Sadowski had been in his former role with Poznan since 2015 and will now take the next step in his career by scouting players for one of the biggest clubs in the world.

"A new chapter. It's time to begin," he wrote on Twitter to celebrate his new job this week.

In his Twitter bio, Sadowski describes himself as 'Manchester United - Central Eastern European Scout'.

A statement from Poznan read, "Thanks to Peter for over two years of co-operation. This was a period of important change in the academy which had a good effect and was successful.

My good old friend Piotrek Sadowski became head of scouting for Central Europe for Manchester United. Congrats! — Martin Harris (@martinwharris) September 5, 2017

"We wish him continued success and we are delighted that the experience he has gathered in Poznan has proved to be of great value to such a recognised brand in the football world as Manchester United."

United have a fine record of producing academy players. Both those from England and the rest of the United Kingdom and Ireland, as well as talents brought in from abroad at the age of 16.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Spanish midfielder Arnau Puigmal became the latest acquisition for the youth team this week after his move from Espanyol was formally completed.

After the success of Marcus Rashford, United's next great academy hope is England Under-17 international Angel Gomes, who made his senior debut on the final day of last season against Crystal Palace at the tender age of 16, just days after being named the club's youngest ever recipient of the Jimmy Murphy Young Player of the Year award.