​Michy Batshuayi Gives Eden Hazard a Dressing Down on Social Media Over His Hairstyle

Michy Batshuayi has destroyed his Chelsea teammate Eden Hazard over his hairstyle.

Hazard tried to take a shot at Batshauyi for a feature on Chelsea's official website. When asked what would be the one thing he would change about the striker if he could, Hazard responded: "I just want Michy to change his hair."

The 23-year old responded on Twitter saying: "says @hazardeden10 who has the same hair for 57 years in a row now... #dosomethingbro #shortquiff #lowfade #helptheman."





Batshuayi did later acknowledge that his teammate and great friend could have made a valid point. This was after a Chelsea fan account posted three photos of him (and one of now departed Chelsea youngster Nathaniel Chalobah) with virtually identical hairstyles.

Elsewhere in the interview, Hazard praised Batshuayi for adapting to English life since arriving from Marseille in 2016. He said: "To be fair, Michy’s English is much better than before, he is improving a lot."

Batshauyi scored 9 goals in his debut season at Stamford Bridge and has become a hit both on the field and on social media with the Blues faithful.