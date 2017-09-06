Soccer

Premier League Duo Set to Move for Underused Real Madrid Midfielder in January

26 minutes ago

Real Madrid are set to allow midfielder Marcos Llorente to leave the club this winter, with Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham keen.

Talksport have reported that manager Zinedine Zidane is set to review the 22-year-old situation in January, after Llorente has struggled for game time this term.

The Spain U21 international enjoyed a successful loan spell at Alaves last season featuring 32 times, but has struggled for game time on his return to the Bernabeu, making only one appearance of the bench against Deportivo La Coruna.

Madrid were unwilling to listen to offers in the summer but with the midfielder struggling for game time, a move away would benefit both parties with a host of clubs interested in his services. 

Jonathan Daniel/GettyImages

As well as reported interest from the Blues and Spurs, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Liverpool, Arsenal, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain have all declared their interest in Llorente since his return to Real in the summer.

With the likes of Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Casemiro in midfield paired with the talent of Isco, Dani Ceballos and Marco Asensio it is seemingly unlikely that the Spaniard will be able to force his way into the team, perhaps persuading him to exit the current La Liga champions.

