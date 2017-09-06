Real Madrid Wonderkid Confirms Contract Extension Beyond Original 2018 Expiry Date

Real Madrid youngster Martin Odegaard has revealed in an interview with VG (in Norwegian) that he has put pen to paper on a contract extension, meaning he will prolong his stay with the club beyond its original expiry date next summer.

The 18-year-old remained tight-lipped when it came to specifying the exact date his new deal will run until however.

Ødegaard: My contract with Real Madrid will not end in 2018. I renewed for a long time but I won't say for how long. [vg] pic.twitter.com/BhM3Wf1aNf — SB (@Realmadridplace) September 5, 2017

"No, it's probably a bit longer than that. A little longer than 2018, at least” Odegaard replied when asked if his contract expired next year. “I do not want to say so much about it at the moment. It may come out when it comes out, so I will not stand here and talk more about it.”

It is believed that the extension would have been signed over a year ago, but Real Madrid simply didn’t announce the news. It is believed this is because of a policy of not publishing contract updates regarding reserve players.

Odegaard joined the Los Blancos as a 16-year-old in January 2015, with the club forking out a fee in the region of £3m - with reported wages of £80k a week going to the young Norwegian - all on the back of 23 appearances for Norwegian top flight side Stromsgodset.

Two-and-a-half years later, Odegaard has only made two appearances for the La Liga giants - one as a sub for Ronaldo in the league during a 7-3 win over Getafe, and one as a starter in the 6-1 win over La Roda in the Copa del Rey last December.

The midfielder spent the second half of last season on loan at Heerenveen where he has found regular playing time, and will remain with the Dutch side this season.