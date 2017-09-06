Rivals Arsenal & Chelsea Monitor Uncertain Future of Manchester City Winger Raheem Sterling

Rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Raheem Sterling's situation at Manchester City, as they believe the winger may be surplus to requirements at the Etihad.

As reported by the Telegraph, the winger was to be offered as a makeweight to Arsenal along with cash to get a deal for Alexis Sanchez over the line on transfer deadline day.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

It is thought that this offer was never forthcoming and perhaps it had been Arsenal who had requested such a move, but given that City actively pursued a player in Sterling's position there is the suggestion that he will not be wanted by Pep Guardiola once an upgrade has been acquired.

The addition of Bernardo Silva from Monaco may well have also knocked Sterling down the pecking order.

Given that Sanchez is likely to eventually pack his bags for Manchester in either January or after the conclusion of this season when his contract expires, both the Gunners and Chelsea have their eye on Sterling's situation as his future would be uncertain.

Raheem Sterling was the only Premier League winger aged 23 or under to register 10+ goals & 10+ assists last season. People still doubt him. pic.twitter.com/sTD3LlYQ7P — Dan Cox (@DataInsightDan) September 3, 2017

England manager Gareth Southgate has made it clear that players who aren't regularly featuring for their clubs will risk being omitted from any squad picks he makes, especially for the upcoming World Cup.

Sterling endured a disappointing international period last week - he was withdrawn at half-time against Malta and lost his starting position to Marcus Rashford in the next game against Slovakia, who scored a long-range effort to win the game 2-1.

If Sanchez were to join in January, Sterling could try to force through an exit in order to secure his place in the squad that goes to Russia next summer.