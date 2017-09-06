Sporting Chief Urges FIFA to Show 'Common Sense' After Leicester Deal Misses Deadline by 14 Seconds

Sporting CP's outspoken president Bruno de Carvalho says he hopes 'common sense' prevails in the transfer chaos over Adrien Silva’s move to Leicester City.

Leicester were confident they had completed the paperwork for £22m signing of the Portugal midfielder within the agreed timeframe, but, after waiting for international clearance, FIFA rejected the application to register the player.

FIFA claim Leicester - who had requested a two-hour extension to try to finalise the move - did not complete the necessary paperwork in time and their application in fact did not arrive until 14 seconds after the deadline.

The Foxes are hopeful of being able to resolve the problem on appeal but FIFA's decision has put the entire move in doubt.

Speaking to Sporting TV, as quoted by the Leicester Mercury, de Carvalho urged FIFA to allow the deal to go ahead.





“The transfer is done. What is at stake is the registration and I hope they can register," he said.





“We put the documents in on time, the information I have is that the last Leicester document came within seconds after the deadline. Adrien showed exemplary behaviour. It is necessary to say when things are like this.

“There should be a bit of common sense because we’re talking about the life of an athlete. I’m sorry and I hope Leicester get the resources to register the player, because he is an excellent athlete and he deserves to be playing. Leicester need him after selling Drinkwater for his entrance.

Bizarrely, this is in fact the second time Leicester have failed to sign Silva. The 28-year-old believed he was going to the King Power Stadium back in January, only for Sporting to block the move at the last minute.



