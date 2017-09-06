Soccer

Tyrone Mings Commits Future to Bournemouth With New Long-Term Contract

16 minutes ago

Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings has committed his long-term future to the club. His current deal had been due to expire at the end of next season, but his new terms, of unspecified length, promise to keep the player with the Cherries for much longer.


"It was an easy decision for me because I'm very settled down here," Mings told AFCB.co.uk.

"The first two years of my time wasn't an easy one, with trying to get in the team and getting injured on my debut. But I came out of it the other end, had a bit of a run in the team last year and feel like I am in a good place now. I'm over the moon to be staying."

A serious knee injury ended Mings' Bournemouth debut after just 12 minutes in August 2015, forcing the then record signing to miss the whole rest of the season.

Daniel Kopatsch/GettyImages

He returned to fitness last September but had to bide his time for an opportunity to play and wasn't back on the pitch in the Premier League until a brief December cameo.

The former Ipswich man then enjoyed a run in the team in January and February, only to slapped with a five-game suspension following an altercation with Zlatan Ibrahimovic in a game against Manchester United at the start of March. He did not return to the team after that.

"I'm delighted that Tyrone is the latest player to sign a new deal with us," Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake commented.

"He had a very tough start to life here with a serious injury but has come out the other side a better player and person for the experience he has been through.

"Tyrone is a player of huge talent and potential, an exceptional athlete and someone who has a very bright future at this club."

