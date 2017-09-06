In terms of football, Liverpool and Everton are indeed, as it's widely known, sworn enemies and on the pitch the two bitter Merseyside rivals slog it out tirelessly. Although off the turf, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp put his allegiances to one side to offer one young Toffees fan a message of good will, as he fights a muscle-wasting disease.

Noah - according to a report published by Telegraph - is battling a life shortening disease called duchenne muscular dystrophy, and whilst filling up his car, the charismatic German boss took time out of his supposedly busy personal life to send his best, sincerest wishes to the brave Evertonian supporter.

Stopped by Noah's aunt, the 50-year-old said: "Hi Noah! We're here in a petrol station in Formby and your auntie tells me, at this moment, you are not in the best shape but this will change, I am sure."

"I hear you are an Evertonian," he continued. Turning to the aunt, Klopp then added enthusiastically: "A huge Evertonian! So hopefully you enjoy this week. All the best and hopefully see you later."

Noah's family are aiming to raise funds to buy the 10-year-old boy a new wheelchair, which would enable him to continue and maintain his daily routine.

Jurgen Klopp has a classy message for a young Everton fan 👏❤️



(🎥 via @Teamnoahappeal) pic.twitter.com/eEL3GLBjs2 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 6, 2017

Liverpool travel to the Etihad on Saturday to take on Manchester City as the domestic schedule continues after the international break, an encounter which is billed to be a blockbuster.

The next Merseyside derby is on the 10th of December, when the Blues embark on the short trip across Stanley Park to duel with Liverpool at Anfield, an annually gruelling test indeed for both camps.

Klopp's words show that despite the club's differences, football is very much a viable platform to bring people together, and through his heartfelt message to Noah, he has also proved that fans and professionals alike can stand in solidarity in the face of illness.