VIDEO: New PSG Signing Kylian Mbappe Dances With Joy at His Unveiling to Supporters

Kylian Mbappe is clearly delighted at his move to Paris Saint-Germain from Monaco.

The 18-year-old couldn't contain his excitement at his unveiling in front of the club's supporters, dancing in jubilation and joining in with the chants of the fans in attendance.

He also took the time to greet some of the PSG faithful, high-fiving those in the front row after proudly holding up an official club scarf.

La joie de @KMbappe pour sa présentation devant les supporters ! 🔥👏#BienvenueKylian pic.twitter.com/M3XJFBeFdN — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) September 6, 2017

Mbappe has joined the increasingly ambitious Ligue 1 side after excelling in his first professional season for champions Monaco.

The teenager scored 26 goals in all competitions, earning himself a move to the French captial, originally on loan but with an obligation to move permanently next season for €180m.

"I want to do even better than last season," Mbappe said at his media presentation, quoted by FourFourTwo. "I am driven by the desire to win everything."

He added: "It gives me great pleasure to join one of the biggest clubs in the world, which possesses the ingredients to become the best.

"Back in May, I was in the frame of mind that I would stay with Monaco. Certain events changed my mind.

"It was important not to leave France. It was important to return to the city where I grew up."