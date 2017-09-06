Soccer

Watford New Boy Richarlison Heaps Praise on 'Best Coach' Silva After Leaving Positive Impression

Wednesday September 6th, 2017

Brazilian winger Richarlison has praised his new Boss Marco Silva, saying that he will be one of the best coaches in the world 'very soon.'

Richarlison has only been a Watford player for a few weeks, but it hasn't taken him long to make an impact in the Premier League, scoring his first goal on his second appearance for the Hornets. 

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Speaking to Portuguese newspaper  O Jogo, Richarlison was asked if Marco Silva could succeed Jose Mourinho in the future, saying: “Sure enough, he has a lot of capacity for it.

"His professionalism delighted me. We can expect that Marco will be among the best coaches in the world very soon.”

Richarlison also went on to comment on how Silva has helped him and his teammates since he arrived at the club: "We have a very good relationship. When the players don’t understand the tactical part, for example, he takes one by one and explains what he wants. 

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

"He prioritizes the tactical part. Some days ago he took me to his office, told me everything that I needed to hear. This helped me very, very much. When I go on the pitch I remember his words in that conversation.”

Silva and his Watford side travel to St. Mary's this weekend to face Southampton, in what should be a very competitive game as both teams are yet to taste defeat this Premier League season. 

