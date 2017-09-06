Soccer

West Ham Facing Injury Crisis With Manuel Lanzini Ruled Out of Crucial Huddersfield Match

27 minutes ago

Things look to be going from bad to worse for West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, with the manager having gone from having one of the most potent-looking squads in the Premier League - in pre-season - to seeing them lose all three of their opening matches. 


Now, he's losing members of the squad to injury, with the latest being Manuel Lanzini.

The attacker was forced to pull out of Argentina's set-up due to a relapse of the knee issues that had him struggle for fitness before the start of the season, per the Evening Standard.

Edimilson Fernandes, who played in all three of the Hammers' matches so far, hurt his ankle while playing for Switzerland's Under-21s, while Andre Ayew suffered a thigh injury playing for his native Ghana.

The aforementioned three won't be ready to take part in West Ham's match against Huddersfield on Monday night, while Marko Arnautovic will also be unavailable thanks to him having to complete his three-match ban resulting from getting sent off against Southampton.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Bilic - who is under immense pressure following the team's poor results - had been forced to deal with injuries for quite some time and was hoping to field his best side against a Huddersfield side who are yet to concede a goal this season.

But there is a bit of good news as it is believed that striker Andy Carroll should be okay enough to come off the bench. Team captain Winston Reid should also be available for selection, having recovered from a calf strain.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters