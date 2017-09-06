West Ham Facing Injury Crisis With Manuel Lanzini Ruled Out of Crucial Huddersfield Match

Things look to be going from bad to worse for West Ham boss Slaven Bilic, with the manager having gone from having one of the most potent-looking squads in the Premier League - in pre-season - to seeing them lose all three of their opening matches.





Now, he's losing members of the squad to injury, with the latest being Manuel Lanzini.

The attacker was forced to pull out of Argentina's set-up due to a relapse of the knee issues that had him struggle for fitness before the start of the season, per the Evening Standard.

Edimilson Fernandes, who played in all three of the Hammers' matches so far, hurt his ankle while playing for Switzerland's Under-21s, while Andre Ayew suffered a thigh injury playing for his native Ghana.

The aforementioned three won't be ready to take part in West Ham's match against Huddersfield on Monday night, while Marko Arnautovic will also be unavailable thanks to him having to complete his three-match ban resulting from getting sent off against Southampton.

Bilic - who is under immense pressure following the team's poor results - had been forced to deal with injuries for quite some time and was hoping to field his best side against a Huddersfield side who are yet to concede a goal this season.

But there is a bit of good news as it is believed that striker Andy Carroll should be okay enough to come off the bench. Team captain Winston Reid should also be available for selection, having recovered from a calf strain.