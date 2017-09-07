Arsene Wenger Adamant Alexis Sanchez Will Be Back to Best Form for Arsenal 'Very Quickly'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that Alexis Sanchez will return to his best form 'very quickly' following a poor first appearance of the season against Liverpool and a near deadline day move to Manchester City.

Sanchez had been the subject of speculation all summer and only time, or lack thereof, prevented him from leaving the club in the final hours of the transfer window.

After yet another summer in which he was in action for Chile at a major international tournament, he didn't return to action for Arsenal until the 4-0 hammering at the hands of Liverpool, lasting just 62 minutes and performing below his usual standard.

Sanchez was also twice on the losing side at international level in the last few days as Chile lost to both Paraguay and Bolivia in quick succession to leave their World Cup qualification in doubt.

"I have no doubt about Alexis' mind and mentality, that people question," Wenger is quoted as saying by the London Evening Standard as he faced the press ahead of the resumption of Arsenal's Premier League campaign against Bournemouth on Saturday.

“I love my players, I believe in my players” pic.twitter.com/QmJqZ32ZGM — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) September 7, 2017

"He needs to come back to full fitness, which he was not against Liverpool. It was his first game, and he has suffered a negative experience with Chile. But he is strong mentally and hopefully he will be back very quickly to his best," the boss added.

By the end of the transfer window it had become apparent that Sanchez was desperate to leave Arsenal. Yet after any hope of an exit fell through, the player seems to be attempting to put the last few days behind and focus on the Gunners for the sake of the fans.

Back Home ⚽️ FOCUS ⚽️ 💪🏽 🔴⚪️ A post shared by Alexis Sanchez (@alexis_officia1) on Sep 6, 2017 at 1:34pm PDT

'Back Home' and 'FOCUS' were the words that accompanied an image Sanchez posted of himself in an Arsenal shirt on Instagram.

His situation remains a delicate one, though. The 28-year-old is still not likely to sign a new contract with Arsenal, leaving the door open for Manchester City to renew their efforts to prise him away in January - rumour has it they could start with a low-ball £20m offer.

Failing that, Sanchez is still on course to become a free agent in June.