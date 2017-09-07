Barcelona Starlet Carles Alena Commits Future to Club With 3-Year Contract Extension

Barcelona B starlet Carles Aleñá, who featured in four first-team games last season, has committed his future to his boyhood club after signing a three-year contract extension at Camp Nou.





The new terms also come with an optional two-year extension on top of that, while the club have announced that the teenage midfielder's buyout clause is now set at €75m.

Aleñá signed his deal at the club offices at Camp Nou alongside president Josep Maria Bartomeu and three other directors, including CEO Oscar Grau.

A La Masia graduate to follow in the footsteps of Barça legends like Pep Guardiola, Xavi and Andres Iniesta, Catalan-born Aleñá has been with the club since the age of seven.

His first-team debut came last season when former coach Luis Enrique saw fit to utilise him in a Copa del Rey clash against Hercules in November. He scored Barça's only goal in a 1-1 draw.

BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/GettyImages

But while Aleñá has signed on the dotted line, the club continues to have problems with the aforementioned Iniesta over negotiations for his new deal.

The captain's current contract is due to expire at the end of the season and sensationally denied claims made by Bartomeu that an agreement over a renewal is in place.

"We have an agreement in principle for Iniesta to renew and we hope to finalise it in the coming weeks," the president had claimed. "The idea is that he has an indefinite contract which renews year on year until he feels it's either time to retire or time for a change."

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

But when asked by reporters if there was such an agreement, Iniesta simply replied "No".