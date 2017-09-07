Soccer

Chelsea Prodigy Keeps Himself Grounded by Driving Modest Mini Instead of Luxury Vehicle to Training

an hour ago

Chelsea youngster Charly Musonda stood out from the crowd when the majority of Antonio Conte's squad returned to training on Wednesday as his modest Mini was a staggering anomaly from the plethora of luxury vehicles which entered through the gates of the Cobham training base.


The 20-year-old is seemingly keeping his feet firmly on the ground despite the money which is likely to be freely flowing into his bank account after a breakthrough season for the attacker.

20-year-old Musonda's £25,000 Mini Countryman was dwarfed by a number first-team members cars which included Thibaut Courtois's impressive £80,000-plus Cadillac Escalade, as per the Mirror.

The attacking midfielder is seemingly following in the footsteps of Chelsea teammate N'golo Kante, who kept his Mini motor despite winning the PFA players' award and two league titles - not a bad player to look up to by any means.

Kante did not have a car when he joined the Foxes two seasons ago, but is still seen with his Mini Cooper S, as he has said previously: “I’ve never been someone who loves a car and when I was young I didn’t have the ambition of a car or something like that.

“But my Mini, for the beginning, was good to learn to drive on the left. I got it in Leicester. And I still have it now. But it’s good.”

The French midfielder is a perfect role-model for Musonda - who spent last season on loan with La Liga outfit Real Betis - who is finding his way into Conte's first-team plans after being handed a squad number for the 2017/18 season. 

Even Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has praised the 20-year-old, as he posted on his Instagram account on Monday: "Nothing makes me more happy but seeing you being part of the first team of @chelseafc Have a great season, I'll be watching son @charly.musondajr #keepthatsmile #talented #musondajr #elfuego"

