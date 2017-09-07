Frank Lampard Posts Amusing Comment on David Luiz Video After Defender Shows Off Training Goals

Chelsea's David Luiz is somewhat known for having a lethal shot on goal and has taken to Instagram to share a montage of his goals at Chelsea's Cobham training base, but Blues legend Frank Lampard was quick to remind the Brazilian of where his true position on the pitch was.

Although his finishing ability was impressive, Chelsea's leading goal scorer was quickly on hand to bring Luiz's feet back to earth with a hilarious comment.

Frank Lampard's comment on David Luiz' instagram video😂 pic.twitter.com/uUsuPFaGol — Everything Chelsea (@EverythiingCFC) September 5, 2017

With four goals conceded in Chelsea's first three league matches, Luiz's former teammate Lampard wrote: "Get back and defend @davidluiz_4 " on Luiz's post, much to amusement of the Chelsea faithful.

Although Luiz's return to Stamford Bridge last summer was criticised by many following his less than impressive first stint with the club, the Brazilian proved to be one of Antonio Conte's most crucial players in Chelsea's Premier League winning season.

With his confidence now renewed, Luiz proved his talent is not restricted to defence as his video showcased his ability to curl the ball into the corner of the goal and drive the ball low into the back of the net.

Tks for the video my friend @leeparkertv ! Training session 😉⚽️ A post shared by David Luiz (@davidluiz_4) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:31pm PDT

His goals had a number of Chelsea supporters shocked, with one person even commenting that he's a "scoring machine in the making."





The video seems to suggest that the club aren't in a hurry to welcome back Diego Costa when you have a defender who can unleash a shot which gives the opposition keeper no chance of making a save, but it seems that we'll have to wait until Saturday at the King Power to see who Conte has sided with.