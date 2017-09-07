Soccer

Inter Milan's Deadline Day Signing Reveals Why He Chose the Nerazzurri Over Arsenal & PSG

an hour ago

Yann Karamoh, Inter Milan's transfer deadline day signing from Ligue 1 outfit Caen, has claimed that Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain also tried to sign him but ultimately “I decided to come to Inter.”


Speaking to Premium Sport - via Football Italia - about his recent arrival in Serie A, the Ivory Coast forward had the following to say:

“It’s a new football, I hope I can improve a lot. I’ve come to a new team and for me it’s important that they’re betting on me. PSG were waiting to make a move for me, and Arsenal contacted my agents.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/GettyImages

“There was also interest from Monaco and Lyon, but I decided to come here.

“Italian football is new for me, there’s much more quality here than in France, you could see that last year in Monaco-Juventus. It’s tough here, I was used to training this way in France but I hope I can improve a lot.''

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/GettyImages

Concluding on the matter of footballing heroes, Karamoh stated:  

“My inspirations? There are so many. I’m inspired by Neymar, [Ricardo] Quaresma and also [Paulo] Dybala who is someone I admire a lot.”

