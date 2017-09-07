It Could Be Awkward Between Robson-Kanu & McClean After Wales Leapfrog Republic of Ireland in WCQ

West Bromwich Albion's Hal Robson-Kanu and James McClean may have a few awkward moments when they return from the international break after Robson-Kanu's Wales Leapfrogged McClean's Republic of Ireland into second place in their World Cup qualifying group.

Robson-Kanu scored what could be a massive goal in Wales' campaign, putting his team 1-0 up in the 80th minute before Aaron Ramsey scored in stoppage time to seal the three points.

However, the same elation was not felt for McClean, who was part of the Republic of Ireland's home defeat to Serbia.

As if the loss wasn't enough to take, McClean now has to go back to West Brom and play with Robson-Kanu, knowing his teammate's goal could be the reason the Republic doesn't make it the World Cup.

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

With two games of qualifying left, and only one point separating the two nations, it is going to be a very tense period of time for both players.

What's more, the final game of qualifying see's the two nations meet in what could be a winner takes all match on the Ninth of October.

PAUL FAITH/GettyImages

Regardless of their international rivalry, McClean and Robson-Kanu must now focus on their club football and continue their great start to the season as they travel to Premier League new boys Brighton and Hove Albion this weekend.