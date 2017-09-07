Leicester City Star Striker Jamie Vardy Reveals Ambitions to Test Himself Abroad in MLS

Leicester City forward Jamie Vardy has revealed he has held discussions with his agent over a potential move abroad, with America's Major League Soccer and the Chinese Super League appealing to the 30-year-old, who wants to test himself outside of the English leagues.

Vardy - who is contracted with the Foxes until 2020 - has been at the centre of serious interest from Arsenal and Chelsea in the past two summer windows, however the England international is seemingly open to seeing out his career abroad.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Asked if Leicester is set to be the last team he plays for, Vardy said, via the Daily Mail: "I'm only 21 at heart, really. I’ve still got 14 years left!

"Who knows what can happen? I've spoken about it with my agent [John Morris] in the past. A move abroad. Who knows.

"That would be something I'd probably like to experience. A different culture. We'll have to wait and see what happens.

Asked which country would appeal to him for his next challenge, Vardy added: "Anything, really, just so I can get a different culture, a different experience, as I've only ever been in England.

“Down the road, there might be an opportunity to go to America or China. It would be something I would like to experience. I've seen other players do it. I know it will involve moving the family again, but it will give them a different experience to see different cultures."

With Vardy's Foxes set to take on Chelsea on Saturday, the 30-year-old will face his former teammates N’Golo Kante and Danny Drinkwater, which the latter's £35m deadline day move to the Premier League champions will see him make a swift return to the King Power Stadium.

Vardy added: 'It's a strange one for him [Drinkwater], coming straight back.

"He made it known that he wanted to leave. I'm sure the club got the right deal that they wanted and now he's gone.

'It obviously shows that we have some good players if they [Chelsea] want to nick them all. Fair play to Danny. It's what he wanted. He wanted to move, so good luck to him… but not on Saturday."