PHOTO: Ronaldo Treats Himself to an Absolutely Stunning Ferrari After Impressive Portugal Displays

It seems that Cristiano Ronaldo is not overly fussed about his ongoing tax evasion case, judging by his latest big-money outlay.

The Real Madrid and Portugal superstar took to Instagram to show off his new baby - no, not his fourth child yet! - in the form of a brand-new Ferrari F12 TDf supercar.

Arrived 👌👌👌 A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on Sep 6, 2017 at 3:50am PDT

The monster vehicle, which has set Ronaldo back a whopping £350,000, is capable of clocking speeds of up to 211mph and can do 0-60 in just under three seconds.

A mighty machine then, and one which he showed off with first-born son Cristiano Jnr sitting in the driver's seat after the 32-year-old took delivery of it on Wednesday.

The latest souped up car of Ronaldo's joins his fleet of Mercedes and top-of-the-range Bugatti Veyron, and will no doubt be seen as a deserved present for the ex-Manchester United star after his impressive form for his national side during the September international break.

Ronaldo bagged a hat-trick in the 5-1 thrashing of the Faroe Islands and set up Andre Silva's match-winning strike in the 1-0 triumph over Hungary recently, and we imagine that his scintillating displays for his country, coupled with his new Ferrari, will give him something to smile about...

Aside from his current girlfriend's pregnancy, of course.

