Report Claims London Rivals Eyeing Raheem Sterling With Star's Man City Future in Doubt

Raheem Sterling could be the subject of a two-way tussle between Arsenal and Chelsea either in January or next summer, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Manchester City forward has been linked with moves to either the Emirates or Stamford Bridge after claims were made that his future with the Citizens was in doubt.

Sterling was rumoured to be part of any deal that would have seen City land Arsenal contract rebel Alexis Sanchez before last Thursday's transfer deadline, but those reports were scuppered by City's sporting director Txiki Begiristain.

That has not stopped the Telegraph from stating thet Sterling's days at the Etihad are numbered, however, with sources close to the newspaper suggesting that the England international could yet be shipped out by manager Pep Guardiola.

Ironically, Sterling was voted as City's Player of the Month for August thanks to his form of two goals in three games, but the increased competition for places within Guardiola's first-team squad may see the 22-year-old slowly marginalised as the 2017/18 campaign drags on.

The £43m arrival of Monaco winger Bernardo Silva, coupled with other attacking options in Sergio Aguero, Leroy Sane, Gabriel Jesus and David Silva, has led to whispers that Guardiola could dispense with Sterling's services if his end product is not improve upon in the coming weeks and months.

The way @sterling7 has been treated this week (& in general)you'd think he'd been caught cheating on his pregnant Mrs whilst drink driving! — Liz Chapman (@lizzychapman23) September 3, 2017

Despite his good form for City, Sterling has endured something of a tough time of late for club and country.

The ex-Liverpool star will miss Saturday's clash with his former employers after he was sent off for his elaborate celebration in the last gasp 2-1 victory over Bournemouth in August.

And, despite starting England's clash with Malta at the start of September, was hauled off at half-time and replaced in the starting lineup by Manchester United's Marcus Rashford for the slender win over Slovakia four days later.

Sterling,a £50m acquisition in July 2015, has made 97 appearances in all competitions for City.

