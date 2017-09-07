Sam Allardyce Says Who He Thinks Will Win the League & Explains Why Liverpool Won't Finish Top

As reported by talkSPORT, former Crystal Palace and England (kinda) boss Sam Allardyce believes Liverpool don't have what it takes defensively to win the Premier League title this term.

As a result, he has back Manchester United to reclaim a crown that was so often theirs under the stewardship of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Allardyce, who also managed Bolton Wanderers for a number of years, said: “My only concern about Jurgen Klopp’s side is, defensively, are they sound enough to win the Premier League?

“Certainly from a possession, attacking and flair point of view, they have got it all. They have got goals and great energy. But set-pieces against seem to be a big problem for them.

“No matter how well they play against the opposition they switch off on a set-piece and that could end up costing them a lot of points. The game is played two ways: one is played in possession and one is played out of it. You have got to be masters of both of those if you are going to win the Premier League.''

Allardyce continued:

“The Premier League is generally won - certainly over the last ten,15 years - by the team with the best defensive record.”

And as for who he believed might actually take top spot this campaign, Allardyce explained:

“Jose has done it before and he has done it many different countries. He knows how to do it.

"He knows when and where to change his tactics, to change how the team plays. You have seem it many times. He started he process of being a Jose team last year when they were a whisker away from being a lot better than they finished.

''There were too many draws and not enough wins and it looks like he has cured their problem – they didn’t score enough goals and their goal record and attack is far better now."