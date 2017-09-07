Sam Clucas Determined to Repay Swansea Faith and Hopes to Earn England Call-Up

Sam Clucas has vowed to repay the faith put in him by new boss Paul Clement, and also hopes he will earn an England call-up in the future.

The 26-year-old midfielder was thrust into the Swans' starting line-up against Crystal Palace, despite only joining them three days earlier from Hull City.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

They ended up taking all three points after a 2-0 victory, with Clucas admitting that it was a shock to be included in the starting XI: "It was a bit of a surprise to go straight into the side but that probably helped me," Clucas told swanseacity.com. "We played well and we deserved the win.

"Hopefully I can try to repay the manager's faith and the club’s faith by putting in some performances."

Clucas has also made it clear that he is determined to perform well in hopes of getting an England call up fairly soon, saying that the move to Swansea could help him in a way that is similar to ex Hull City Teammate Harry Maguire, whose recent Leicester City performances earned him a place in England's latest squad.

“I hope I can put my name out there this season,” Clucas said via Wales Online. “I set myself big targets and I think if you don't do that, you're never going to achieve them. My ambition is to play for England one day.

"First I wanted to play in the Premier League and I achieved that with Hull. Now I want to kick on and make another dream come true by playing international football.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

"I was delighted for Harry and I sent him a text to say congratulations. We were team-mates at Hull and I was delighted to see him called up. I'm sure he'll be a great player for England for years to come."

Clucas and Swansea face a visit from Newcastle United this weekend, with Clucas saying that a win would leave Swansea in a very good situation after four Premier League Games: “Hopefully, if we can get a win, that will mean we have made a great start to the season. I think we will be where we want to be if we can get three points.