Soccer

Swansea New Boys Sanches & Bony Set to Make Debuts Against Newcastle on Sunday

an hour ago

Paul Clement has confirmed that summer loan signing Renato Sanches is in line to make his Swansea City debut in Sunday's clash with Newcastle United.

The Bayern Munich midfielder completed a shock loan switch to south Wales on transfer deadline day as Clement made the most of his fruitful relationship with the boss of the Bundesliga giants, Carlo Ancelotti.

Sanches is expected to take part in his first Swans' training session tomorrow following his international exertions with Portugal U21s and, speaking at his pre-match press conference on Thursday (via Sky Sports), Clement stated that the 19-year-old could feature against the Magpies.

He said: "Renato will be here tomorrow. He will have two sessions ahead of Newcastle, and I anticipate he will be involved on Sunday.

“He is still a young player though, so we have to be careful not to put too much pressure on him.

“If you watched him in the Euros, you can see how much of a talent he is. I think he can make a big contribution."

AFP/GettyImages

The 47-year-old also confirmed that fellow summer recruit Wilfried Bony would make his second Swansea bow after he rejoined his former club from Manchester City for a fee thought to be worth £12m.

Clement continued: "Wilfried is very focused and has had a really positive influence on the dressing room already. He will be involved."

Away from the new arrivals at the Liberty Stadium, Clement also provided an update on some of the injured contingent within his senior ranks.

The ex-Chelsea assistant manager and Derby boss confirmed that defender Kyle Bartley was set for an extended period on the sidelines with a knee problem, but provided good news on Jordan Ayew's front to offer some positivity.

He added: "Jordan is fit and well. He travelled back, trained on his own yesterday and took part in full training today. No problems.

"Kyle Bartley is out for possibly 12 weeks, which is a real shame because he’s been playing well."

