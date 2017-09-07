Soccer

VIDEO: Atletico Madrid Gear Up for Long Awaited Opening of New Wanda Metropolitano

an hour ago

Atletico Madrid are gearing up for their long awaited first game at their new Wanda Metropolitano home, with the stadium set to open next week for a La Liga clash against Malaga.


The club have been releasing images and videos of the 68,000-seat venue on social media this week, which included a time-lapse video of the pitch laying process.

The first European game played at the Metropolitano, which was the name of Atletico's former home before moving to the Vicente Calderon in the 1960s, will see Diego Simeone's side take on Chelsea on matchday two of the Champions League group stage.

Fans have also been able to see inside the huge new home dressing room.

Atletico will host Barcelona a the Metropolitano immediately after the October international break, with city rivals Real Madrid set to visit for the first time in mid-November.

Simeone has overseen the transition to the new stadium and this week extended his contract to remain in charge of the team until June 2020.

