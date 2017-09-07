VIDEO: Atletico Madrid Gear Up for Long Awaited Opening of New Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico Madrid are gearing up for their long awaited first game at their new Wanda Metropolitano home, with the stadium set to open next week for a La Liga clash against Malaga.





The club have been releasing images and videos of the 68,000-seat venue on social media this week, which included a time-lapse video of the pitch laying process.

TIME LAPSE ⏭🎥

Han sido unos días de intenso trabajo en la colocación del césped 🌱 ¡Os lo resumimos en 60 segundos! 👏🔝#AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/JNMBx3NZBV — Wanda Metropolitano (@Metropolitano) September 6, 2017

The first European game played at the Metropolitano, which was the name of Atletico's former home before moving to the Vicente Calderon in the 1960s, will see Diego Simeone's side take on Chelsea on matchday two of the Champions League group stage.

Fans have also been able to see inside the huge new home dressing room.

🏧🔴⚪ Seguimos descubriendo nuevas zonas del Wanda @Metropolitano. ¡Hoy os mostramos el vestuario del primer equipo! #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/lU2QCcXcM4 — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) September 6, 2017

Atletico will host Barcelona a the Metropolitano immediately after the October international break, with city rivals Real Madrid set to visit for the first time in mid-November.

¡El Wanda @Metropolitano brilla en la noche de Madrid! Seguimos con las pruebas de iluminación. #AúpaAtleti pic.twitter.com/5tdQ7OABBb — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) September 6, 2017

Simeone has overseen the transition to the new stadium and this week extended his contract to remain in charge of the team until June 2020.