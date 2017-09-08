Arsenal's Jack Wilshire a Surprise Target for Season-Long Loan to Turkish Side Trabzonspor

Injury-ravaged England and Arsenal ace Jack Wilshire has been linked with a move to Turkish side Trabzonspor on the final day of the Turkish league's transfer window.

The window remains open until Friday evening and with the midfielder, who was the subject of much interest throughout the summer, still at the Emirates where he seemingly remains out of favour, the Sun report that the Turkish club are hoping to strike a deal.

Wilshire spent last season on loan on the south coast with Eddie Howe's Bournemouth but ended the season in a familiar position, once again on the sidelines injured.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Wilshire is said to have rejected the chance to move on loan to Harry Redknapp's Birmingham City last week, so it remains to be seen as to whether he would welcome the move to Turkey and indeed as if Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger would sanction the move.

Notably, Wilshire was included in the Europa League squad for the Gunners' first expedition into the competition.

Speaking back in August, Wenger said: “That decision [on Wilshere's future] is not completely made. I want him to have a chance to play somewhere as well. We have to decide that a bit later. I wanted first him to come back, he is coming out of a fracture. It is the first week he is back in full training and we have to sit down together and see where we go from there.

“I gave him a start at a very young age. He has gone through difficult times, I want him to have the career he can have and I am quite open on that. He has the talent to be regular, but he has to come back to competition in a consistent way.”