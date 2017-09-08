Arsene Wenger Hits Back Amid Criticism From Arsenal 'Legends' Insisting None of Them Were Perfect

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has hit back amid recent public criticism from some of his former players, by claiming that none of them were 'perfect' while under his management.

Amid heavy-public and media criticism over his tactics and ability to attract talent, Wenger has continued to come under fire after a poor start to the new season.

After back to back losses against Stoke and Liverpool, Gunners alumni Ian Wright, Thierry Henry, Lee Dixon, Emmanuel Petit, Paul Merson and Martin Keown have all come out to condemn the current Arsenal crop and their old boss.

OLLY GREENWOOD/GettyImages

Wenger has now shot back, with the Metro quoting his fiery response, as he retorted that all the critics had their flaws when playing for him, while questioning what a football 'legend' really is.

"I always have problems understanding what a legend is and isn’t," Wenger said. "I’ve had all the players here, but they all had their weaknesses as well. They had their weak games as well, and their weak behaviours as well. Nobody was perfect.

"We have to take a distance with that as well, focus on our performance and not be dragged into any animosity.

"We are all grateful for what they have done for the club, but what matters is always the players on the pitch who can defend the pride of the club."

Wenger will have an opportunity to get his season back on track when they welcome struggling Bournemouth to the Emirates on Saturday.