Soccer

Arsene Wenger Ponders Tactical Reshuffle in Wake of the Arsenal's Recent Poor Form

31 minutes ago

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is reportedly ready to give his squad a tactical reshuffle in a bid to avoid sliding further into despair so early on in the new season.

The Gunners kicked off their campaign in August with an enthralling win over Leicester City - a game in which the French boss kept true to the system employed at the end of last season, using a 5-3-2 formation. 

However, after successive defeats against Stoke and Liverpool, the Telegraph claim that Wenger is prepared to revert to using four at the back once again in order to pick up some form.

David Rogers/GettyImages

The use of a back five has started to become a popular system in the Premier League after Antonio Conte stormed the top flight with this newfound tactic, and many have seen the positive effects that the formation can have - including the Gunners.

The north London outfit followed suit to Conte's masterful brain at the back end of last season; a move that saw the Gunners embark on a hot streak - winning nine out of ten games from April onward.

But after a blunt performance against Stoke and a true dismantling at the hands of Liverpool, Wenger is said to have spent the international break pondering his next step - and the squad have since been training with both five defenders and four defenders all week, with no knowledge themselves of how they will line up at home to Bournemouth on Saturday.

What also remains to be seen is where Alexis Sanchez stands within the team right now. After failing to engineer a deadline day move away from the club, the Chilean is stuck with the Gunners until January at the very earliest.

